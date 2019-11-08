Home States Karnataka

Chidambaram and I were ill-treated in Tihar jail: DK Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar sent out a strong message to his detractors and to the BJP, claiming that he knows how to spin the wheel once his house his set in order.

Published: 08th November 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Shivakumar reaches Bangalore and addresses the press at the KPCC office on Saturday in Bangalore.

Shivakumar reaches Bangalore and addresses the press at the KPCC office on Saturday in Bangalore. (Photo | EPS)

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: DK Shivakumar sent out a strong message to his detractors and to the BJP, claiming that he knows how to spin the wheel once his house his set in order. Shivakumar, on a two-day visit to Mysuru and Mandya, boosted the morale of party workers ahead of the by-elections. “The Congress office is my temple,” he said. 

He also clarified that there are no differences with former CM Siddaramaiah. The beleaguered leader had taken out a procession from the railway station, which saw the participation of thousands of workers from both Mysuru and Chamrajnagar district. He said that many people thought his political would be finished and that he would be imprisoned for seven years.

“I did not lose my morale, as I have not done anything illegal,” he said, thanking party President Sonia Gandhi for her support. Shivakumar said that P Chidambaram and him were ill-treated in jail, and that he would share his experience in the coming days. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar P Chidambaram Tihar jail
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp