Chidambaram and I were ill-treated in Tihar jail: DK Shivakumar

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: DK Shivakumar sent out a strong message to his detractors and to the BJP, claiming that he knows how to spin the wheel once his house his set in order. Shivakumar, on a two-day visit to Mysuru and Mandya, boosted the morale of party workers ahead of the by-elections. “The Congress office is my temple,” he said.

He also clarified that there are no differences with former CM Siddaramaiah. The beleaguered leader had taken out a procession from the railway station, which saw the participation of thousands of workers from both Mysuru and Chamrajnagar district. He said that many people thought his political would be finished and that he would be imprisoned for seven years.

“I did not lose my morale, as I have not done anything illegal,” he said, thanking party President Sonia Gandhi for her support. Shivakumar said that P Chidambaram and him were ill-treated in jail, and that he would share his experience in the coming days.