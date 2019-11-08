Home States Karnataka

DKS sets off on temple tour in Siddarmaiah's home turf

Published: 08th November 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Former minister and Congress leader D K Shivakumar receives a rousing welcome on his arrival by train in Mysuru on Thursday I EXPRESS

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Former  Congress minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday set off on a thanksgiving visit of sorts to temples in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar, first touching on the well-known Chamundi Temple atop Chamundi hillock. Taking a train to Mysuru, Shivakumar toured temples in what is traditionally Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s turf. Significantly, Siddaramaiah did not participate in functions where Shivakumar was felicitated and honoured, though his son and Varuna MLA Yathindra Siddaramaiah was present.

Shivakumar, seen in the Congress as a rising star, was felicitated by former minister Tanveer Sait, who spoke of him as the future chief minister. Yathindra Siddaramaiah too called him a future leader, but in a giveaway that all is not well in the Congress camp, Siddaramaiah lost his cool and spoke harshly to a reporter who asked him about Shivakumar. 

Shivakumar, seen as the party ‘martyr’, has been receiving a steady flow of high-profile visitors ever since his release from prison two weeks ago.On his temple visits in Siddaramaiah’s home constituency, his team explained that it is nothing significant, as his Shivakumar’s wife Usha is from Mysuru. A few other family members too wanted him to visit these temples after his release from prison.

Analysts perceive Shivakumar’s temple run as something more — a bid to “give a touch of religion” to the Congress, a course correction to change its image. It is also a significant departure from the anti-religion stance of Siddaramaiah, who was known to flaunt his agnosticism.It may be recalled that the Antony report had pointed out that the Congress was being seen as a party which identifies with minorities.

After visiting Nanjundeshwara (Shiva) temple in Nanjangud, Shivakumar told the media that even in Tihar Jail, he would visit a small Shiva temple inside the prison. He also visited Ganapathi Sachidananda Swami’s ashram in Mysuru. On Thursday evening, he visited Suttur Shivarathrishwara Temple in the Suttur Ashram premises. Friday is again a day of temple visits in Mandya, Maddur, Chamarajanagar and other adjoining places.When Shivakumar returns to Bengaluru late on Friday, the state Congress will be eagerly watching their new leader, who is tipped to be headed for bigger responsibilities in the party. 

