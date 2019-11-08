Farmers, BSY to hold talks on Monday over crop compensation, flood aid

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upset over the delay in getting compensation for crop loss due to the recent floods, farmers from several flood-hit districts on Thursday staged a protest in Bengaluru. The protest was called off after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa spoke to the farmer leaders over the phone, and assured them of looking into their concerns.

Kodihalli Chandrashekar, president of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, said the CM spoke to him and informed that the government is working for the farmers’ welfare, and that he is willing to consider their suggestions in streamlining the process. The CM has called the farmers in for a meeting in Bengaluru on Monday to discuss and resolve their concerns. Earlier, the farmers had threatened to launch an agitation outside the CM’s residence.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka, who met the protesting farmers, also assured them of looking into their concerns at the earliest. “We have withdrawn the protest, and will take a decision on course of action after meeting the CM on Monday,” said Chandrashekar.