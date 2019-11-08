Home States Karnataka

Five Karnataka devotees en route to Pandhrapur pilgrimage die in accident

Ten devotees started their journey to Pandharpur to attend Kartiki Ekadashi yatra when their jeep driver lost control on the vehicle and rammed the tractor at about 4.30 am on Friday.

Published: 08th November 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 03:14 PM

near Sangola village of Solapur district in Maharashtra.

Mangled remains of the Bolero and the truck involved in a road mishap near Sangola village of Solapur district in Maharashtra. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI (KARNATAKA): Five devotees died and five others were injured in an accident when the vehicle in which they were travelling rammed a tractor near Sangola village of Solapur district in Maharashtra. The victims, who were natives of Belagavi, were on their way to Pandharpur, a pilgrim town in Maharashtra on the occasion of 'Kartiki Ekadashi'. 

The deceased have been identified as Krishna Waman Gavkar (50), Mahadev Kanbarkar (48), Balu Ambewadikar (50), Arun Datta Mutakekar (38), all residents of Mandoli village in Belagavi taluk and the driver, resident of Hangarga village in Belagavi taluk.

According to sources, the 10 devotees started their journey to Pandharpur on Thursday night in Balero vehicle for attending Kartiki Ekadashi yatra (fair). At about 4.30 am on Friday, the jeep driver lost control on the vehicle and rammed the tractor loaded with bricks approaching from the opposite direction.

As many as four persons were killed on the spot and one succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital. The injured who are undergoing treatment at the hospital are said to be in a critical condition

Solapur police have registered a case.

