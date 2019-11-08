HC Bench adjourns case to Nov 28

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka High Court on Thursday adjourned to November 28, the hearing on vacating the stay on the FIR against Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, with regard to the audiotape recorded by a JDS leader.

When the hearing began in the court of Justice Mohammad Nawaz on Thursday afternoon, senior advocate BV Nagesh, counsel for the CM, was present, but senior advocate Ravivarmakumar, counsel for Sharanagouda Patil Kandakur, who filed a case to vacate the stay on the FIR against Yediyurappa, was not around.

Ravivarmakumar argued on the need to vacate the stay in court on October 25, but on that day, Nagesh was not present. Due to this, the court was adjourned to November 7, with the judge suggesting that both advocates be present.

It may be recalled that Sharanagouda had filed a complaint with Devadurga Police Station, Raichur district, a few months before Yediyurappa assumed charge as chief minister In the complaint, Sharanagouda alleged that the CM had offered him Rs 10 crore if he joined the BJP. He contended that this ‘offer’ was a bribe, and produced the audio clipping with a conversation between the two, to the police station.The police registered an FIR against Yediyurappa, against which he secured a stay from the Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court.

