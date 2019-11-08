HDK in London, sends reminder to BSY on farm loan waiver

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is currently in London, shot off a reminder to the BS Yediyurappa government on the farm loan waiver and said, “The farm loan helpline has received 1,251 calls on the first day, 937 calls on the second day and 742 on the third day.’’Political observers said Kumaraswamy appeared to be giving credit to the then coalition government led by him for the farm loan waiver scheme.

Kumaraswamy who has never lost an opportunity to take the credit for this tweeted that the helpline 9164305868 would be kept open for some more days and that farmers from across the state have called it to get details of their loan waiver.

During his tenure, Kumaraswamy appointed Mounish Moudgil as nodal officer for farm loan waiver. His government then sought to waive loans of Rs 9,448.61 crore taken by about 20.38 lakh farmers. He had mentioned this in his budget in July 2018 and drew up a schedule to clear the outstanding loans in about 12-months. But nothing much came out of it. The former chief minister is currently in London with his son Nikhil in connection with the latter’s latest film project.

