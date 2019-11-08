Karnataka govt forms panel to protect blackbucks

B Thipperudrappa By

Express News Service

CHIKMAGALUR: A sub-committee has been constituted to take steps to conserve Basuru Amritmahal Kaval in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. The committee is expected to submit a detailed scientific observation within 45 days on preserving the grassland and blackbucks in the protected area. This follows a decision taken at the meeting of Basuru Amritmahal Kaval Blackbuck Management Committee chaired by CCF Vijay Mohanraj, held on November 5. The committee was constituted six months ago.

Amritmahal grassland is spread over a vast expanse, with the area coming under Kadur taluk being the habitat of blackbucks, Indian jackals and birds of various species. The trouble started when villagers of neighbouring areas started encroaching upon the grasslands to cultivate crops. This prompted environmentalists to swing into action, who urged the government to protect the Kaval, which is unique in the region.

Environmentalists demanded that the authorities take measures to check encroachment, straying of cattle and livestock into the grassland, and to settle disputes amicably. Poaching and laying of snares in the Kaval should also be curbed and guards with better pay should be recruited to keep vigil, they had pointed out.

Following this, the government declared Basuru Kaval a bio-ecological protected area with rare species of blackbucks, and constituted a committee to manage it.DCF (Regional Forest Division) Jagannath told TNIE, “The study task will be entrusted to either experts at a horticulture college or to Kuvempu University. It is only after receiving the report that the management committee will take measures to take further steps to collect details of fauna in the particular protected area.”