Home States Karnataka

Karnataka govt forms panel to protect blackbucks

A sub-committee has been constituted to take steps to conserve Basuru Amritmahal Kaval in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district.

Published: 08th November 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Blackbuck used for representational purpose only.

By B Thipperudrappa
Express News Service

CHIKMAGALUR: A sub-committee has been constituted to take steps to conserve Basuru Amritmahal Kaval in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district. The committee is expected to submit a detailed scientific observation within 45 days on preserving the grassland and blackbucks in the protected area. This follows a decision taken at the meeting of Basuru Amritmahal Kaval Blackbuck Management Committee chaired by CCF Vijay Mohanraj, held on November 5. The committee was constituted six months ago.

Amritmahal grassland is spread over a vast expanse, with the area coming under Kadur taluk being the habitat of blackbucks, Indian jackals and birds of various species. The trouble started when villagers of neighbouring areas started encroaching upon the grasslands to cultivate crops. This prompted environmentalists to swing into action, who urged the government to protect the Kaval, which is unique in the region.

Environmentalists demanded that the authorities take measures to check encroachment, straying of cattle and livestock into the grassland, and to settle disputes amicably. Poaching and laying of snares in the Kaval should also be curbed and guards with better pay should be recruited to keep vigil, they had pointed out. 

Following this, the government declared Basuru Kaval a bio-ecological protected area with rare species of blackbucks, and constituted a committee to manage it.DCF (Regional Forest Division) Jagannath told TNIE, “The study task will be entrusted to either experts at a horticulture college or to Kuvempu University. It is only after receiving the report that the management committee will take measures to take further steps to collect details of fauna in the particular protected area.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Blackbuck
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp