Minister’s ‘no deity name for bars’ remark sparks debate

There are several bars and liquor outlets in Hubballi and Dharwad that flaunt names of deities.

By Kiran Balannanavar
HUBBALLI: The recent statement of Endowment Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on government mulling to direct owners of bars and liquor outlets not to name their outlets after names of Gods and Goddesses has not gone down too well with a section of bar owners in Hubballi.Soon after Poojary’s statement in Bengaluru, several individuals and organisations welcomed the decision. But a section of bar owners felt that it was their choice on what to name their outlets. Poojary had also said that his department has sought legal opinion on implementing the same.

There are several bars and liquor outlets in Hubballi and Dharwad that flaunt names of deities. For instance, owner of Manjunath Wines, located near Old Bus Stand of Hubballi, said that the bar was named after his own name — Manjunath. “The bar was named after me which coincidentally is a name of a God. It is known by the name in the area and changing it may not be a good idea,” he opined. 

Owner of Durga Wine Shop on Karwar Road in Hubballi said the bar has been called by that name for the last two decades. “It is the name our Goddess ... we have kept that name for our business establishment. People recognise the outlet by the same name. If the government brings in new rules it could hurt the sentiments of those in business,” he said. “However, neither there has been any intimation from the government on this nor we had any such demands when the licences were given,” he said. 

In the last two years, both Hubballi and Dharwad have seen an increase in number of liquor outlets. While the new outlets are named after famous liquor brands, it is mostly the old ones which are named after Gods and Goddesses.“It should be left to the owners... But if the government decides against it, we have to implement it,” said an Excise Department official.

