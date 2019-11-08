Home States Karnataka

US art firm awards Belagavi artist

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Patnekar, who has been awarded Artist of the Year 2018-19 by the Red Tree Art Gallery and Co in the US, shared the story which changed his life.

Published: 08th November 2019 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2019 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Tushar A Majukar 
Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  “It is not just what you see, but what you see needs to be more beautiful. And this is what an artist does or thinks when they start on canvas,” said internationally noted artist Vikas Vinayak Patnekar, a native of Belagavi who is now settled in Mumbai. He is known for watercolour paintings.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Patnekar, who has been awarded Artist of the Year 2018-19 by the Red Tree Art Gallery and Co in the US, shared the story which changed his life. He said, “If children are interested in artwork, parents do not mind if they do it in their free time. It is a common notion of most families, who usually give first preference to studies which can help their son or daughter get a good job. Same was the case with me until I could manage myself to earn my livelihood through my art, in which I succeeded in 2001,” he recalled.

Patnekar said, “The credit of my success in the field of art goes to my Guru late K B Kulkarni, who was a genius. He helped me sharpen my skills in painting. After completing my education in 1985, I relocated to Mumbai to look for a job and landed one as an illustrator at an advertising agency. To continue my craze for art, I needed money and I had no choice but to get a job,” he added.

The artist said that the cost of one drawing paper on which he sketches is Rs 1,600 and the cost of the brush which he uses to paint is more than Rs 26,000. “Hence my craze is very expensive. The value of my art was identified by art lovers from Western countries, from where my popularity shot up.”Patnekar has organised exhibitions of his paintings in several countries and has received a good response. In one case, he recalled that he had displayed a total of 21 paintings in an exhibition in Australia and on the last day, a youth purchased 18 paintings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Delhi government includes Kartarpur in free pilgrimage scheme
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Gallery
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp