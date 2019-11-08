Yediyurappa's video clip row on Karnataka government formation: Congress to knock President’s door

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s video clip, which has been creating a lot of tension, will now be taken to Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Karnataka Congress members will be submitting a complaint to President Ram Nath Kovind against the CM and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Recently, they had submitted a letter to Governor Vajubai Vala, but now, they are seeking the President’s help in the matter.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah, who was at the KPCC office on Thursday, told reporters of their plan.

“We are meeting and personally handing over the complaint copy against Yediyurappa and Amit Shah. The video footage clearly indicates ‘Operation Kamala’, in which Shah is also involved,’’ Siddaramiah alleged.

Further slamming the BJP, Siddaramiah said BSY and Shah are the reason for the rebels jumping ship.

“They are the reason for the collapse of the coalition government. We shall the President about all this,” he said, demanding that Yediyurappa and Shah resign.

Talking about the upcoming bypolls, Siddaramiah said that at present, they have announced candidates for eight assembly constituencies, and will announce the rest of the names after the Supreme Court’s verdict in the rebels MLAs case.

Siddaramiah, who is opposing the removal of Tipu Sultan from history textbooks, said that if this is done, it will erase a part of Mysuru’s history.