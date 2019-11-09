Ayodhya verdict: Leaders across party lines make plea for peace

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of the Apex Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi case on Saturday morning, leaders cutting across party lines appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony. They urged their members to ensure peace and harmony, and dissuaded people from falling prey to messages which could be provocative.

“Request everyone to maintain unity, peace & harmony,” Union Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted on Friday night. Appealing to people to maintain peace, Karnataka Tourism Minister CT Ravi stated that “peace and harmony must prevail tomorrow (Saturday). Nobody should hurt Bharata Mata”.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements across the state to prevent any untoward incidents. Congress leader and former minister Priyank Kharge appealed to people not to “fall to false narratives on social media”. Kharge said he spoke to Kalaburgi DC, SP and Commissioner, and requested them to speak to all stakeholders to ensure peace is maintained.

Congress Working President Eshwar Khandre said, “It is my earnest appeal that everyone should pay the highest attention to maintain peace on Saturday.’’

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told TNIE that they have held meetings with all concerned to maintain peace, and police are on the alert across the state.