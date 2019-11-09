Ayodhya verdict: Karnataka put on high alert, section 144 imposed all across

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state has been put on “high alert” along with some other states in the country by the Centre in the wake of the impending Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. The judgment is expected by November 9.

“Besides the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) force, maximum deployment of Central Armed Police Forces has been put in place across the state and flag marches are already being conducted in sensitive pockets as a confidence building measure,” a senior police officer said.

He added that too many coinciding incidents and festivals such as the controversy surrounding Tipu Jayanthi, the forthcoming Eid Milad un Nabi on November 10 followed by the Ayodhya verdict may have triggered the alleged threat perception in Karnataka.

“The police are in constant touch with community and religious leaders of both the major communities and have elicited their cooperation in maintaining law and order. Highest level of precautions are being taken by the state police. We are keeping a vigil on communal agents and strict action will be taken against them if they trigger any law and order or communal trouble,” he said. Speaking about the security arrangements in the city, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said that security cover will continue after Eid as a precautionary measure for the Ayodhya verdict.

“Besides the city police, City Armed Reserve and KSRP, we have requisitioned CRPF and Rapid Action Force to meet with any exigencies. We will scale the deployment as per the requirement,” Rao said. Rao has been holding periodic meetings with his officers and community and religious leaders of the two major communities. He has ensured them of the safety of the people and religious places.

“The police have identified sensitive areas in the city where KSRP personnel have started conducting flag march for confidence building among the people. Besides the deployment of city police, 50 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police have been deployed in the city and distributed in all the eight zones as per the requirement and the sensitivity of the zone,” another officer said.

Community leaders have, however, expressed to the police that they would welcome the Supreme Court verdict and would like to move ahead.