Home States Karnataka

BJP state chief wants things done differently

Kateel has asked ministers in the BSY cabinet to regularly visit the party office and interact with workers

Published: 09th November 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

State BJP President Nalin Kateel released Nooru Dina Nooru Sadhane — a booklet highlighting BJP’s 100 days in government at the party office on Friday | Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel seems determined to change the way things function. In an attempt ostensibly aimed at bringing greater synergy between the party and government, he has directed the ministers to regularly visit the state party headquarters, interact with the party workers and redress issues raised by them.

A similar arrangement is already in place at the party’s national headquarters in New Delhi where Union Ministers regularly visit the party office. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa currently has 17 ministers in his cabinet of whom three are from Bengaluru. According to BJP sources, Kateel has sent out a message to all the ministers to visit to the party office ‘Jagannath Bhavan’ located at Malleswaram at routine intervals. “Each one of them were told to visit the office twice a month at a specific time between 3 pm and 5 pm to interact and instil confidence in party workers,’’ sources said.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi was the first to visit the party office on Thursday and interact with the BJP workers. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Savadi said, “After we became ministers, it has become difficult for us to meet party workers at one place as we will be travelling across the state. If a time and date is fixed for each minister, the workers who wants to meet us can do so at the appointed time,’’ he said. “Kateel has informed us about the exercise. This was decided after a discussion,’’ he added.

“When Kateel took charge as state unit president in August this year, he stressed that a common worker can become state president and that it can happen only in BJP. He is always concerned about the party workers. Whenever he visits the Bengaluru office, he makes it a point to interact with those working at grassroots,’’ sources pointed out.

Kateel told TNIE that the visits by ministers will be informal. “It is an attempt to keep ministers in touch with the party cadre. In Delhi too, Union ministers visit the party headquarters regular,  at stipulated time,’’
he added.

No BJP member involved in BSY video leak
Mangaluru: BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said no BJP worker was involved in leaking the controversial video of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. A video from a BJP meeting was leaked where BSY was heard saying that party’s national president Amit Shah supervised Operation Lotus and MLAs resigned to topple the coalition government. Kateel, responding to TNIE, said, “I have held a press meet in this connection. None of the BJP workers were behind the leak.” When he was asked if BJP has initiated a probe into the matter, he seemed unwilling to answer. However, after the press prodded him to answer, he said BJP wasn’t involved. He was speaking at a press meet held to highlight the 100 days’ achievements of B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government. He also evaded questions on BJP government publishing a book hailing Tipu Sultan in 2013. ENS

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nalin Kumar Kateel BJP Karnataka
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp