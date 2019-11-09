Home States Karnataka

CM lays stone for med college in Chikkaballapur

Published: 09th November 2019 05:48 AM

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPURA: With just two days left for the election code of conduct to kick in for the December 5 bypolls, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday delivered a bumper gift to the people of Chikkaballapura district and disqualified MLA K Sudhakar.

He laid the foundation stone for a government medical college, besides various other projects, and distributed title deeds to beneficiaries — all at a cost of Rs 710 crore.

Although Yediyurappa reached Chikkaballapura two hours late, Sudhakar managed to put up a show of strength, as the huge crowd waited till the meeting was completed. Yediyurappa, in his speech, twice spoke of his happiness to see the mass turnout, which shows the people’s love for Sudhakar.

Sudhakar and the other disqualified MLAs are yet to get relief from the Supreme Court in the disqualification case.

Yediyurappa said that within 100 days of his government taking charge, he had sanctioned a government medical college in Chikkaballapura, announced a new taluk with the headquarters in Manchenahalli, and distributed 2,270 title deeds under the Ashraya scheme. All the credit goes to Sudhakar, he claimed.

