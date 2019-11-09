Japanese delegation to invest in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Kenichi Watanabe, senior advisor to the board of Nomura Holdings, Inc., a Japanese financial giant, on Friday, said that whether the Indian economy slows down or not, Japanese investment in India will continue to increase. He was part of the Friendship Exchange Council’s (FEC) Japanese delegation that met Chief Minister Yediyurappa. The delegation was accompanied by former Ambassador of Japan to India, Hirabayashi and Consul-General of Japan in Bengaluru, Takayuki Kitagawa.

FEC is a Japanese NPO, which aims at intensifying friendship with foreign countries at private and business levels. It has members from around 1,000 major Japanese companies and prominent individuals.

Watanabe said, “Bengaluru is the centre of excellence of IT. It can supply latest IoT, AI, BT technologies on a global basis. As the direct flight from Bengaluru to Tokyo will begin in March next year, which is designed to connect to San Francisco easily, easy connection of the three cities will definitely increase interaction and contribute to the growth of the world economy.”

Watanabe said, “The Japan Industrial Township in Tumakuru is ready to accept investors now and the CM has given his strong commitment to the success of this township. I hope the state of Karnataka will provide good incentives and simple and easy procedures to investors.

Kitagawa said, “Japanese big companies are increasingly starting partnerships with local start-ups for pursuing the enhancement of innovative power. Under the strong leadership of the state government, our office will continue promoting Japanese investments in Karnataka, together with JETRO and JICA.”