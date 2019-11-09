Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC notice to Mysore DC for cancelling Tipu Jayanti

Hearing the petition on Friday, Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav ordered notice to the Deputy Commissioner and MUDA and adjourned the hearing to November 13.

Published: 09th November 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Tipu_Sultan

A painting of Tipu Sultan used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait moved the Karnataka High Court against the Deputy Commissioner of Mysore and Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for denying permission to celebrate Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary at the hall of government-run Bal Bhavan in Mysuru.

Hearing the petition on Friday, Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav ordered notice to the Deputy Commissioner and MUDA and adjourned the hearing to November 13.

The counsel of the petitioner submitted that a representation dated November 4, 2019 was submitted by the petitioner to MUDA requesting to provide the hall of Balbhavan on rent, situated at Bannimantap in Mysuru, to celebrate Tipu’s birth anniversary on November 10. However, the representation was rejected on November 6.

Citing the interim order passed by the High Court to the state government to take precautionary measures, as the celebrations by private organisations is not banned, another representation was submitted to the deputy commissioner to reconsider the decision of denying permission.

However, the Deputy Commissioner gave an evasive reply on November 7, stating that permission from the government is being sought and the same will be updated soon, the counsel of petitioner submitted.  Terming the action of DC and MUDA as illegal, the counsel of the petitioner submitted that they will celebrate any day next week, if permission is not granted on November 10.

Tipu Palace Road is now Alur Venkata Rao Road
BJP councillors at the BBMP council meeting on Friday announced that Tipu Palace Road would now be called Alur Venkata Rao Road. They also mulled renaming Jumma Masjid Road as Devara Dasimaya Road. Corporator Padmanabha Reddy said, “The road was named Alur Venkata Rao Road long before and there is also a board stating so. Since the palace is housed there, it was colloquially called Tipu Palace Road.” Congress corporators, however, called the decision bogus. Abdul Wajid, opposition leader in the Council, said in 2015 and again in 2017 council meetings, the BJP had agreed to continue with Tipu Palace Road. “There was no need to raise the subject for the third time and pass it without any discussion,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tipu Jayanti Karnataka High Court
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Ayodhya verdict will build united India: KK Muhammed
Gallery
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
India has been waiting with bated breath for the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict which is now set to be pronounced on Saturday. (File Photo)
Ayodhya Case: The Ramjanambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute in pictures
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp