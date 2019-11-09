Karnataka HC notice to Mysore DC for cancelling Tipu Jayanti

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress MLA Tanveer Sait moved the Karnataka High Court against the Deputy Commissioner of Mysore and Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for denying permission to celebrate Tipu Sultan’s birth anniversary at the hall of government-run Bal Bhavan in Mysuru.

Hearing the petition on Friday, Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav ordered notice to the Deputy Commissioner and MUDA and adjourned the hearing to November 13.

The counsel of the petitioner submitted that a representation dated November 4, 2019 was submitted by the petitioner to MUDA requesting to provide the hall of Balbhavan on rent, situated at Bannimantap in Mysuru, to celebrate Tipu’s birth anniversary on November 10. However, the representation was rejected on November 6.

Citing the interim order passed by the High Court to the state government to take precautionary measures, as the celebrations by private organisations is not banned, another representation was submitted to the deputy commissioner to reconsider the decision of denying permission.

However, the Deputy Commissioner gave an evasive reply on November 7, stating that permission from the government is being sought and the same will be updated soon, the counsel of petitioner submitted. Terming the action of DC and MUDA as illegal, the counsel of the petitioner submitted that they will celebrate any day next week, if permission is not granted on November 10.

Tipu Palace Road is now Alur Venkata Rao Road

BJP councillors at the BBMP council meeting on Friday announced that Tipu Palace Road would now be called Alur Venkata Rao Road. They also mulled renaming Jumma Masjid Road as Devara Dasimaya Road. Corporator Padmanabha Reddy said, “The road was named Alur Venkata Rao Road long before and there is also a board stating so. Since the palace is housed there, it was colloquially called Tipu Palace Road.” Congress corporators, however, called the decision bogus. Abdul Wajid, opposition leader in the Council, said in 2015 and again in 2017 council meetings, the BJP had agreed to continue with Tipu Palace Road. “There was no need to raise the subject for the third time and pass it without any discussion,” he said.