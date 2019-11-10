BSY inaugurates Bengaluru infrastructure projects

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief minister BS Yediyurappa laid foundation stones for the construction of a four-lane grade separator at Dr Muthuraj Circle and Y- junction grade separator near Vatal Nagaraj Road on Saturday, to make travelling easy for people from West Bengaluru. He said that the projects are essential in the wake of increasing traffic congestion in the city, and both will be taken up under the new Nagarothana schemes.

The projects are being handled by the state government, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Smart City Limited. The four-lane underpass at Dr Muthuraj Circle will be constructed at the cost of `18.72 crore to ease traffic plying between Mysuru Road and Central Silk Board via Banashankari, Kanakapura Main Road, JP Nagar, Bannerghatta Road and BTM Layout.

The Y-junction grade separator will connect Old Mysuru Road (Magadi Road) to Vatal Nagaraj Road (Sujatha Talkies), which will be constructed at the cost `30 crore. The CM inaugurated Bitumen mix filling plant at Bidarahalli in Kannur at the cost of `735 lakh. Under the Bengaluru Smart City project, Yediyurappa said that 20 roads on the lines of TenderSure projects, will be constructed at the cost of `243.7 crore. In the second phase, 16 roads at the cost of `191.93 crore will be constructed.