I-T dept raids 3 medical equipment firms

Sleuths unearth fraud in manufacture of devices; seize evidence relating to faulty valuation of shares of one company

Published: 10th November 2019 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2019 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Directorate General of Income-Tax (Investigation), Karnataka and Goa, has unearthed large-scale I-T fraud in medical and dental equipment manufacturing during a search and seizure operation conducted on November 6. According to official sources, I-T searches were conducted on the premises of promoters of Confident Dental Equipments in Bengaluru and Mysuru. 

The tax sleuths have reportedly seized “specific evidences relating to faulty valuation of shares of the company and transfer of equity shares of foreign/domestic companies, which were held by the investment companies of the group’s promoters,” said an officer. The group entities were reportedly claiming expenses relating to capital assets as revenue expenses and charged to profit and loss account resulting in carry forward losses. “Confident Dental Equipments’ promoters have reportedly admitted undisclosed income of Rs 5.39 crore,” the officer added. Confident operates a high-end dental hospital along with several franchises in Bengaluru and is also in the field of infrastructure development. 

“The DGIT has raided Bangalore Biozene & PJB Engineers, which is a leading supplier of advanced and precision medical devices, on November 6. PJB Engineers also takes up government infrastructure projects. The searches found inflation of expenses through cash vouchers under the heads - labour and wages. The cash expenses were incurred for expenses that could not qualify as genuine business expenses,” said the officer. He added that Bangalore Biozene promoters have reportedly admitted of unaccounted income to the extent of Rs 33.48 crore,” the officer said.

“Another searched group — Skanray Technologies — have also allegedly admitted unaccounted income of Rs 71.39 crore consequent to transfer of shares held in foreign and domestic companies,” the officer said. “On examination of their books, the tax officials have reportedly unearthed discrepancies of Rs 174.70 crore. The tax officials have seized Rs 1.77 crore cash and 2 kg jewellery worth Rs 70 lakh from the residence of one of their employees,” he added.

