Pejavar seer happy verdict came in his lifetime  

UDUPI: Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt, Udupi, on Saturday hailed the historic verdict by the Apex Court on Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said the verdict has brought about harmony in society. ‘’Muslims wanted a mosque, and the SC has ordered giving a suitable five-acre plot of land to the Sunni Waqf Board. Now, the Hindus should give them the five-acre land. I am happy that the verdict was announced during my lifetime,’’ he said.

He said that he will participate in the peace meet organised by both Hindu and Muslim saints in New Delhi on Sunday. The Pejavar seer is one of the trustees of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, of which Nritya Gopal Das is president. The trust operates under the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Udupi, the temple town, had given wing to the Ram Mandir movement on two occasions. In 1985, VHP had organised ‘Dharma Sansad’ in Udupi on October 31 and November 1. It was at this ‘Dharma Sansad’ that ‘Tala Khol’ — a clarion call to open the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site was made, and eventually the then Union government led by Rajiv Gandhi had opened the site. ‘Mandir Vahin Banayenge’ slogan too had originated during the Udupi Dharma Sansad in 1985.

Pejavar Seer recalled his house arrest by police in Allahabad. He said that he had participated in a symbolic ‘kar seva’ organised by VHP and other allied organisations. But on that day (December 6, 1992), a group of Hindu activists suddenly started demolishing the dome of the mosques. “I pleaded not to damage it as we had decided not to cause violence. Police even stopped me from entering that site stating that there may be firing on Hindu activists. However, the next day (December 7, 1992) the evidence of the once existing mandir was seen and so I installed the idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya,’’ he said.

Pejavar Seer recalled his house arrest by police in Allahabad. He said that he had participated in a symbolic 'kar seva' organised by VHP and other allied organisations. But on that day (December 6, 1992), a group of Hindu activists suddenly started demolishing the dome of the mosques. "I pleaded not to damage it as we had decided not to cause violence. Police even stopped me from entering that site stating that there may be firing on Hindu activists. However, the next day (December 7, 1992) the evidene of the once existing mandir was seen and so I installed the idol of Lord Ram in Ayodhya,'' he said.The second occasion was when saints from across the nation came together at another 'Dharma Sansad' in Udupi in 2017, in favour of building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Dispute disposed of for good of country: Siddaganga seer

Tumakuru:Reacting to the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ayodhya land title issue, Siddaganga Mutt seer Sri Siddalinga Swami said, “I am happy that this dispute has been disposed of for the good of the country.” He welcomed the apex court verdict and said all must obey the decision. “Building structures is immaterial, but SC’s verdict is significant as a controversial issue has been solved,” he said.“Sri Shivakumara Swami also never reacted to the issue when it was a burning one, as he never differentiated between people. He had high regard for court verdicts. Now we should welcome and honour the SC’s verdict.”