Ex-Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to President Kovind, seeks action on Amit Shah

The Congress leader alleged that the Union Home Minister is responsible for ‘the breakdown of constitutional machinery in Karnataka’.

Published: 11th November 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah has written a letter to the President of India on Sunday seeking an appointment to inform him of ‘the breakdown of constitutional machinery in Karnataka’.

About 150 Congress leaders are expected to accompany Siddaramaiah when he meets the President, said Congress leader VS Ugrappa. He said they are seeking action against Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.   

In the letter, Siddaramaiah said  because of a fractured verdict, the Congress and JDS formed a coalition government in Karnataka and that suddenly 17 MLAs tendered resignation to the Speaker. All of them camped in Mumbai in a five star hotel. On a complaint,  the Speaker disqualified the 17 MLAs. The matter was challenged by the 17 MLAs in the Supreme Court, the letter said.

Pending the SC judgement, Yediyurappa, at a core committee meeting on October 27, disclosed in a recorded video that the sacrifice  and resignations of 17 rebel MLAs who were camping in Mumbai in a five star hotel helped the BJP come to power, the letter said.

Siddaramaiah said Yediyurappa in the audio stated that the resignation of 17 disqualified MLAs were tendered at the direction and supervision of BJP national president and Home Minister Amit Shah.

