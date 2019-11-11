Four drowns in lake in outskirts of Hubballi

By Express News Service

Four youth, all aged 18, drowned in a lake on the outskirts of Hubballi on Monday evening. The deceased Subani, Subani Mullah, Iyan and Jubaid had gone swimming at a lake along with their friends when the tragedy struck.

The deceased were residents of Ganeshpet area in Hubballi and had gone to Deveragudihal Lake located near Rayanal Village.

Police said that the incident occurred at 4 pm on Monday when the deceased had gone to the lake after celebrating the birthday of their friend.

The youth who were along with the deceased said on seeing their friend drowning, others jumped into the water to save them but they too drowned.

A case has been registered a Hubballi Rural Police Station.

The bodies were fished out and were taken to KIMS hospital. The family members were inconsolable after losing their children a day after the festival.