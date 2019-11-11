Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar sets cat among pigeons, meets two sulking BJP men

Naushad Bijapur By

BELAGAVI: Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar, who has kept himself busy ever since his release from New Delhi’s Tihar Jail in a money-laundering case, sprung a surprise on Sunday when he met two BJP leaders here. His rendezvous with Ashok Pujari of Gokak and Raju Kage of Kagwad, in an attempt to woo them into the Congress fold, primarily to defeat Gokak strongman Ramesh Jarkiholi, has put the BJP in a fix.

By declining the posts of chairpersons of important local bodies, offered by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Kage and Pujari have already indicated that they may quit the BJP, which Shivakumar may be looking to take advantage of. According to sources, both Kage and Pujari may join the Congress within the next three to four days.

Speaking to TNIE, Kage gave a clear indication that he was ready to contest from Kagwad, whether the BJP fields him or not. “The BJP wants me to sit at home for at least three more years, which is impossible. I have decided to find my own way and shape my political career. The BJP is not ready to give me what I deserve,’’ he said.

While admitting that he had a meeting with Shivakumar on Sunday, Kage said he will decide on joining the Congress shortly, as the BJP is keen on fielding disqualified legislator Shrimant Patil from Kagwad.

On the other hand, Pujari said he will wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict before taking a call on his future plans. “I will meet my supporters in Gokak and take a decision only with their consent,’’ he added. Pujari had lost to Ramesh Jarkiholi thrice in the assembly elections so far from Gokak, but the Congress is confident of his victory this time.

While the move to rope in the two disgruntled BJP leaders may not get the support of local Congress leaders, the massive public support which the two sulking MLAs enjoy in Gokak and Kagwad, will certainly help Shivakumar.

Ramesh Jarkiholi has been on Shivakumar’s radar as he not only toppled the coalition government along with other rebel MLAs, but had also warned the latter against intervening in Belagavi politics a year ago. According to sources, the Congress leadership is divided over whom to field from Gokak, with some leaders rallying behind Lakhan Jarkiholi, while Shivakumar is keen on fielding Pujari.

Senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi, who is already campaigning for his brother Lakhan, said only the latter has the potential to win in Gokak. “It’s not possible for the Congress to win in Gokak without Lakhan. On the other side, Ramesh Jarkiholi is trying to get a weak opponent fielded against him, but it will not work this time around,’’ said Satish. The Congress high command too is keen on fielding Lakhan, as the party is not keen on fielding Pujari, added Satish.