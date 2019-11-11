Karnataka seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha participates at peace meet in Delhi
Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders Champat Rai, Surendra Jain, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust president Nrithya Gopaldas and others were present.
Published: 11th November 2019 06:22 AM | Last Updated: 11th November 2019 06:22 AM | A+A A-
UDUPI: Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt, Udupi, participated in a peace meet in New Delhi on Sunday. National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister, Ajit Doval, led the meet, sources said.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders Champat Rai, Surendra Jain, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust president Nrithya Gopaldas and others were present. The seer had planned to visit Guwahati to participate in a ritual by the Brahmaputra river on Sunday afternoon, but, as the meeting went on till 3 pm, he cancelled his visit and flew to Mysuru.