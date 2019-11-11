Home States Karnataka

Parties edgy in Karnataka as December 5 bypoll process kicks in

The poll process is expected to gain momentum only after the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on Wednesday on the disqualified legislators’ petition.

Published: 11th November 2019 05:48 AM

Picture for representational purpose (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the waiting game is on in the three major parties, the Election Commission on Sunday set the ball rolling for the December 5 bypolls to 15 Assembly seats in the state. Filing of nominations will start from Monday and the Model Code of Conduct will come into force the same day.

The poll process is expected to gain momentum only after the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on Wednesday on the disqualified legislators’ petition challenging the Speaker’s decision. While the Congress recently announced its candidates for eight of the 15 Assembly segments, the BJP and the JDS seem to be waiting for the verdict before finalising their candidates. 

The BJP, in all probability, will field the disqualified MLAs as its candidates if they get relief from the apex court. Even if the order goes against the rebels, who helped the BJP form its government in the state, the party will still have to take them into confidence before naming its candidates. The disqualified MLAs, who had won the 2018 assembly polls from those segments, hold considerable sway there.

While the rebels are confident of getting relief from the court and contesting the bypolls, Congress leaders on Sunday held a marathon meeting in Bengaluru to discuss the bypoll strategy. The byelections, necessitated due to the disqualification of rebel Congress and JDS MLAs, are crucial for both the BJP and the Congress. The stability of the BS Yediyurappa government depends on the bypoll outcome. The BJP, with its strength of 105 MLAs, has to win eight seats to get simple majority in the 224-member Assembly. The CM has expressed confidence of winning 13 seats.

The byelections are equally important for the Congress and its leader Siddaramaiah. The party had won 13 of these 15 seats and is looking to retain them. Siddaramaiah, who has managed to overcome differences within the party and was appointed as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, has the herculean task of retaining the party’s base in the constituencies that were represented by his followers-turned-political rivals.

On Sunday, Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka Sanjeev Kumar said elections will be conducted as per the schedule announced earlier. The last date for filing nominations is November 18 while November 21 will be the last date for withdrawal. Voting will be held on on December 5 from 7 am to 6 pm and counting of votes will be on December 9.  As many as 37,50,565 voters can exercise their franchise.

