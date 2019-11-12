Bache Gowda and son betrayed me: MTB Nagaraj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Disqualified MLA from Hoskote MTB Nagaraj dropped a bombshell on Monday, when talking about how though BN Bache Gowda had assured him, in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, that he would not contest from Hoskote in the bypolls, he had gone back on his word. Nagaraj, in a candid chat with the media, said that had Gowda not given him his word, he would not have resigned. The disqualified MLAs’ case is pending before the SC, which is due to give its ruling on Wednesday.

Nagaraj stated that Sharath (son of Bache Gowda) issuing a threat that he would contest as an Independent, and going back on his assurance, amounted to an act of betrayal. He also said that the Congress and Sharath Bachegowda have joined hands to defeat him. He claimed that he has identified the problems in the constituency and wants to solve them, but Sharath has been stopping him. Issues such as connectivity and basic infrastructure have been the bane of this constituency.

Meanwhile, a more challenging battle is on the cards for Nagaraj, as the Congress has fielded sitting Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh’s wife Padmavathi. Interestingly, while Byrathi Suresh’s net worth is Rs 116 crore, it is no match for Nagaraj’s assets of more than Rs 1,000 crore. What is also interesting is that the backward classes and Kurubas are in fairly large numbers here, and both Nagaraj and Padmavathi are Kurubas. For the first time, Kuruba votes are likely to be split between two prominent candidates from the community.

As of now, Nagaraj has not been named a BJP candidate, as the party sources said the list will be announced only after the SC verdict, and they expect most of the rebels, including Nagaraj, to be accommodated. Meanwhile, in a turn of events, Nagaraj’s brother Pillanna hit out at him, alleging that he was an opportunist. He claimed that Nagaraj called himself a Siddaramaiah bhakt, but has quietly dumped him for BS Yediyurappa.