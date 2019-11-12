Home States Karnataka

Bache Gowda and son betrayed me: MTB Nagaraj

Issues such as connectivity and basic infrastructure have been the bane of this constituency. 

Published: 12th November 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Disqualified MLA from Hoskote MTB Nagaraj dropped a bombshell on Monday, when talking about how though BN Bache Gowda had assured him, in the presence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, that he would not contest from Hoskote in the bypolls, he had gone back on his word. Nagaraj, in a candid chat with the media, said that had Gowda not given him his word, he would not have resigned. The disqualified MLAs’ case is pending before the SC, which is due to give its ruling on Wednesday. 

Nagaraj stated that Sharath (son of Bache Gowda) issuing a threat that he would contest as an Independent, and going back on his assurance, amounted to an act of betrayal. He also said that the Congress and Sharath Bachegowda have joined hands to defeat him. He claimed that he has identified the problems in the constituency and wants to solve them, but Sharath has been stopping him. Issues such as connectivity and basic infrastructure have been the bane of this constituency. 

Meanwhile, a more challenging battle is on the cards for Nagaraj, as the Congress has fielded sitting Hebbal MLA Byrathi Suresh’s wife Padmavathi. Interestingly, while Byrathi Suresh’s net worth is Rs 116 crore, it is no match for Nagaraj’s assets of more than Rs 1,000 crore. What is also interesting is that the backward classes and Kurubas are in fairly large numbers here, and both Nagaraj and Padmavathi are Kurubas. For the first time, Kuruba votes are likely to be split between two prominent candidates from the community. 

As of now, Nagaraj has not been named a BJP candidate, as the party sources said the list will be announced only after the SC verdict, and they expect most of the rebels, including Nagaraj, to be accommodated.    Meanwhile, in a turn of events, Nagaraj’s brother Pillanna hit out at him, alleging that he was an opportunist. He claimed that Nagaraj called himself a Siddaramaiah bhakt, but has quietly dumped him for BS Yediyurappa.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MTB Nagaraj BN Bache Gowda Rebel MLA
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp