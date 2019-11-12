Home States Karnataka

BJP trying to woo rebel MLAs as poll dates near

Even as the Election Commission set the ball rolling for the December 5 byelections, the BJP is in a state of confusion.

By Ashwini M Sripad 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the Election Commission set the ball rolling for the December 5 byelections, the BJP is in a state of confusion. Instead of focusing on the campaign, leaders are busy convincing rebels within the party to support the candidates. On Monday, nomination process began for the 15 assembly constituencies. The Congress has already announced candidates for eight constituencies, while the JDS is waiting for the apex court to pronounce its judgment on the disqualified MLAs on Wednesday.

In the BJP, however,  the top leaders seem to be at loggerheads. While Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is batting for the disqualified MLAs, state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel is not showing any interest. “We don’t want to take rebels from the Congress and JDS. They might have helped us form the government, but our party has its own ideology. Outsiders are not suitable, and if we induct them into our party, our workers won’t be happy,” said BJP sources.  

Though Yediyurappa is trying to woo the rebels within the party by offering them chairpersonship in various Boards and Corporations, many are not convinced. Raju Kage was offered chairmanship of the Command Area Development Programme, Ashok Pujari was given Karnataka Border Development Authority and Sharath Bachegowda were given Karnataka Housing Corporation. “But all three declined the offer. While Kage is to join the Congress, Sharath plans to contest and Pujari rejected the offer,’’ a party leader said, on condition of anonymity.

Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, Balachandra Jarakiholi and Umesh Katti are trying to convince Poojari, while Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan was given the task to convince Sharath.AH Vishwanath, who quit the JDS, is the Hunsur candidate, but that’s only if the court rules in their favour. “If not, BJP has to look for an alternative candidate. There was a buzz that CP Yogeshwar would be given the ticket, and the Hunsur BJP unit resisted. They are demanding a local person,’’ said sources.

At Chikkaballapura, Sharath Bachegowda has threatened to contest as an Independent and has started groundwork. Minister CT Ravi, who was to interact with workers at the party office, told TNIE this is a unique situation. “The BJP government was formed because these 17 MLAs resigned. But it wasn’t like we didn’t give Sharath, Pujari or Kage a chance. If they had won in 2018, we wouldn’t have faced this situation,’’ he added.

The party is in a tricky spot. If the disqualified MLAs are allowed to contest, there will be resistance within the party, and if the rebels are not allowed to contest, they will demand tickets for their relatives, which will trigger more opposition.

