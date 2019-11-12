Czech eyes biz potential in Karnataka SMEs

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A delegation of representatives from five companies in Czech Republic visited FKCCI to find partnership potential in technology development, R&D investments, tourism, pharmaceuticals and textiles. Led by the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to India, Milan Hovorka, the delegation told TNIE that the aim was to get companies from their country to Karnatka to focus on business here.

“The main focus is on promoting cooperation among SMEs between the two countries — so as to create a two way avenue. Delegates would be called here to increase their visibility and to have businesses from Karnataka in Czech Republic,” he said. Hovorka told TNIE that the ‘pilot project’ was exclusive to Karnataka.

He said that talks were held with the principal secretary in this regard. Consul from India, C S Prakash, said the state was looking at massive job generations if the collaborations came through.