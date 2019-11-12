DKS holds meet to finalise candidates for Karnataka bypoll, eyes 12 key seats

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress strongman DK Shivakumar on Monday held a meeting to finalise candidates so that the party could retain the 12 seats, which were originally Congress strongholds, from where its MLAs walked over to the other side. Shivakumar’s meeting signalled his importance within the party. Sources said there are two Vokkaliga seats — Yeshwantpur and KR Pet — and he has to take a call on these seats, considering he is the undisputed Vokkaliga leader.

Considering that the party has named Shivaraj, a Kuruba, from Mahalakshmi, there are seven more seats to decide on and the party is awaiting the SC verdict. There is talk that the Congress would back Sharath Bachegowda as an independent in Hoskote. Sharath, a Vokkaliga whose father is MP Bache Gowda, are locally powerful leaders.

It is also significant that after Shivakumar’s release, there was anger against the Gowdas for not attending the rally in his support, and there was a lot of talk against them. This will be a test case to find out which side the Vokkaligas will choose, the Gowdas or DK Shivakumar.