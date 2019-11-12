Home States Karnataka

DKS holds meet to finalise candidates for Karnataka bypoll, eyes 12 key seats

Considering that the party has named Shivaraj, a Kuruba, from Mahalakshmi, there are seven more seats to decide on and the party is awaiting the SC verdict.

Published: 12th November 2019 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Congress workers, led by former CM Siddaramaiah, stage a protest against the Centre’s Finance Policy, at Town Hall, in Bengaluru, on Monday I Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress strongman DK Shivakumar on Monday held a meeting to finalise candidates so that the party could retain the 12 seats, which were originally Congress strongholds, from where its MLAs walked over to the other side. Shivakumar’s meeting signalled his importance within the party. Sources said there are two Vokkaliga seats — Yeshwantpur and KR Pet — and he has to take a call on these seats, considering he is the undisputed Vokkaliga leader. 

Considering that the party has named Shivaraj, a Kuruba, from Mahalakshmi, there are seven more seats to decide on and the party is awaiting the SC verdict. There is talk that the Congress would back Sharath Bachegowda as an independent in Hoskote. Sharath, a Vokkaliga whose father is MP Bache Gowda, are locally powerful leaders.  

It is also significant that after Shivakumar’s release, there was anger against the Gowdas for not attending the rally in his support, and there was a lot of talk against them. This will be a test case to find out which side the Vokkaligas will choose, the Gowdas or DK Shivakumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar Vokkaliga congress
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp