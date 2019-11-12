DKS, Siddaramaih clash over Kagwad, Gokak

Home States Karnataka

By Naushad Bijapur 
Express News Service

BELAGAVI: If the BJP is dealing with in-house rebellion because of the disqualified MLAs, in the Congress, it is the BJP rebels who are causing discontent.    State Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are said to be in complete disagreement over the allotment of party tickets in some crucial assembly segments that go to polls on December 5. While several party leaders exerted pressure on the leaders to field BJP rebels — Raju Kage from Kagwad and Ashok Pujari from Gokak — the leaders are yet to reach a consensus.

The simmering differences between the Jarkiholi brothers and DK Shivakumar over the latter’s intervention in Belagavi politics, have resurfaced. According to sources, Shivakumar is keen to field Ashok Pujari against disqualified MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, with the sole aim of finishing the Jarkiholis politically on their home turf. But Satish Jarkiholi, named in-charge of Gokak constituency for the bypoll, is insistent that brother Lakhan Jarkiholi is given the Congress ticket. Satish stayed away from a meeting held by Shivakumar and other top party leaders in Bengaluru on Monday, to discuss the candidate from Gokak.

While Siddaramaiah is rallying behind Satish, other leaders insist that the party field Pujari, who is not only experienced but also carries massive clout in Gokak, especially among the dominant Lingayat community he hails from. Pujari told TNIE he would join the Congress only when the party declares it would field him, and not Lakhan. “My struggle for the past few decades has been to change the system in Gokak by defeating the Jarkiholis politically. If I have to join the Congress to accomplish it, I am ready,’’ he added.

Sources said the differences which emerged between Shivakumar and the Jarkihioli brothers (Satish and Ramesh) last year are yet to boil down, given the way Pujari is getting Shivakumar’s support. The Jarkiholis, who have had a stranglehold on Gokak since 1999, fear that their political clout will be diluted if Pujari wins.KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao said in Belagavi today that the Congress leadership would decide on the Gokak candidate only after the Supreme Court verdict on Wednesday. 

The Congress is still in a fix over fielding candidates in Kagwad and Athani, though BJP rebel Raju Kage announced he is the Congress candidate. Kage said he will file his papers on November 18. However, a section of Congress leaders wants Kage to contest from Athani, and allow Congress MP Prakash Hukkeri to contest from Kagwad. If Shivakumar is able to get Pujari fielded from Gokak, and he goes on to win the byelection, it will be a huge political setback for the influential Jarkiholi family. 

