Five more judges take charge in Karnataka HC; tally increases to 39

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Five additional judges were sworn in at Raj Bhavan on Monday to the Karnataka High Court. This increases the number of judges in the High Court to 39 while the sanctioned strength is 62.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office to N S Sanjay Gowda, Jyoti Mulimani, Nataraj Rangaswamy, Hemant Chandangoudar and Pradeep Singh Yerur.

The judges have been appointed for two years. They were sworn in the presence of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanath Shetty and Law Minister J C Madhuswamy.