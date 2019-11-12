Late BJP MP Ananth Kumar's family organises health camp in his memory

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Late BJP leader and former union minister Ananth Kumar’s family has organised a health check-up programme and a blood donation camp in his hometown Hubballi, to commemorate his first death anniversary, on Tuesday.

The camps were organised by his wife Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, daughters Aishwarya and Vijetha and his brother H N Nandakumar. A mid-day meal was also arranged for children. Tejaswini told reporters, “Ananth Kumar loved serving the poor and that’s why we have set up the health check-up camp on the occasion of his first death anniversary (which is on November 12).’’ Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Jagadish Shettar and Basavaraj Bommai are expected to participate in theprogramme.