Medical association, Bengaluru NGO release e-book for students

Academic pressure, increasingly competitive entrance exams, being around illness and death on a daily basis can affect the mental health of medical students, especially those in the first year.

Published: 12th November 2019 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2019 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Academic pressure, increasingly competitive entrance exams, being around illness and death on a daily basis can affect the mental health of medical students, especially those in the first year. To guide these students, the Indian Medical Association and Bengaluru-based non-profit White Swan Foundation have released an e-book titled A Guide to Wellbeing for Medical Students.

The book WAs written to educate students on mental well-being and to recognise emotional distress. The e-book was planned as part of IMA’s Doctors-4-Doctors programme that aims to address mental health issues among the medical fraternity, several of whom are at risk of suicide.  “The volume of syllabus to be completed in a short period of time is not what students passing from Class 12 are used to. They would have been toppers in school but once they land in medical college, they would find that everyone is doing well and that can be unnerving,” said Dr Suhas Chandran, assistant professor of Psychiatry at St John’s Medical College, and one of the authors of the e-book.

“The e-book also touches on how to study the three subjects-Human Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry, which is introduced in the first year to students,” said Manoj Chandran, CEO of White Swan Foundation. Dr Nilima Kadambi, chairperson of the Doctors-4-doctors scheme said, “We are sharing the e-book with the deans of private and government medical colleges. Some have come forward and agreed to print it and hand it out to students.”The e-book can be downloaded for free on either the White Swan or IMA wesbites.

