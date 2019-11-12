No immediate threat to BSY govt, says Deve Gowda

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who seems to be changing his stance about the stability of the current BS Yediyurappa government every few days, has now said that there is no immediate threat to BSY government, even after the bypolls. Speaking to the press in Kalaburagi on Monday, the JDS national president claimed that no party will be able to secure all the 15 seats going to polls, while also clarifying that there is no question of him supporting either the BJP or the Congress, nor will they try to topple the government to come to power.

“Me and other JDS leaders will concentrate only on strengthening the party over the next three years so that it can come to power on its own in the next assembly elections,” he said. He also maintained that the only way the BSY government will be toppled now is due to internal bickering within the BJP. Talking about fielding candidates for byelections, Deve Gowda said that his party would put up a strong fight in five-six seats, and may win most of these seats.

“I am interested in strengthening the party rather than thinking about who will benefit from the presence of JDS candidates,” he said, adding that no dissatisfied leaders of the BJP and Congress have expressed a desire to contest on a JDS ticket, but that some of them have contacted H D Kumaraswamy and Bandeppa Kashampur. The list of JDS candidates will be announced in a few days, probably by Wednesday, he said. Commenting about the political situation in Maharashtra, Deve Gowda said he feels there is nothing wrong in the Shiv Sena seeking the support of NCP and the Congress in forming the government.