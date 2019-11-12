VTU students protest against poor evaluation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students of Visvesvaraya Technological University took to the streets on Tuesday to protest poor evaluation of their papers. The batch of 2015-17 held a protest at Maurya Circle in Bengaluru as they alleged that several letters to authorities failed to elicit any response. Students claim there is no redressal for faulty evaluations. “Earlier we had the option of challenging the evaluation if the ‘revaluation’ was wrong. But now that option is done away with,” a student said.