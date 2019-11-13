Home States Karnataka

13 ED inquiring charges of FEMA against former Congress minister KJ George

The ED may register Investigation against George under FEMA if the agency finds corroborative evidence.

Senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister KJ George

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is inquiring into a complaint against senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister KJ George under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). 

The complainant Ravi Krishna Reddy, president of Karanataka Rashtra Samithi and others have lodged a complaint with the ED against George for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA).

The ED may register Investigation against George under FEMA if the agency finds corroborative evidence. Some overseas assets held by his daughter and son in law are reportedly being looked into. 

George has denied the allegations stating that he has declared his assets to the Lokayukta and he doesn’t hold any assets overseas.

