13 ED inquiring charges of FEMA against former Congress minister KJ George

BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is inquiring into a complaint against senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister KJ George under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
The complainant Ravi Krishna Reddy, president of Karanataka Rashtra Samithi and others have lodged a complaint with the ED against George for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA).
The ED may register Investigation against George under FEMA if the agency finds corroborative evidence. Some overseas assets held by his daughter and son in law are reportedly being looked into.
George has denied the allegations stating that he has declared his assets to the Lokayukta and he doesn’t hold any assets overseas.
BENGALURU: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is inquiring into a complaint against senior Congress leader and former cabinet minister KJ George under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Another TSRTC employee commits suicide as transport strike in Telangana enters 40th day
Air pollution dips to 'severe' category in Ghaziabad, Noida
You're going to catch me in the streets of Mumbai, says Katy Perry
VHP suggests Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath be included in proposed Ayodhya temple trust
SC agrees to hear former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda's plea challenging disqualification by EC
Maharashtra impasse: NCP holds core committee meeting a day after imposition of President's rule