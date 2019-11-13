Bengaluru: Anti-Corruption Bureau sleuths nab prime accused in TDR scam

Home States Karnataka

According to officials, the accused had concealed the identity of owners of survey no 9 at Kowdenahalli village.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths have arrested the prime accused in the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) scam, Krishna Lal, who was serving as an Assistant Engineer of Mahadevapura zone when the scam happened. He was nabbed on Tuesday.

Lal is accused number one in the first TDR scam case. He had also applied for anticipatory bail. However, his bail plea was cancelled by Lokayukta Court after ACB said he was not cooperating and had failed to appear before the officials.

After Lal learnt that the plea was cancelled, he went absconding. According to officials, he had concealed the identity of owners of survey no 9 at Kowdenahalli village. Using documents pertaining to properties in survey no 10, he inflated the TDR available for the site and distributed the same to private parties. Hence, a case was registered on the scam.

He is also accused of hiding a total of 47 TDR documents, using which TDR worth crores was allegedly sold to a real estate firm. ACB is making efforts to find these documents to assess the extent of losses suffered due to the scam. A separate case is registered regarding the missing files and the probe is on.

