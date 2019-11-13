Home States Karnataka

Farmers in Karnataka take their wishlist to CM, demands include waiving all loans

Since the state has also been reeling under drought for many years in a row, farmers have demanded that they be given an amount of Rs 25,000, while Rs 1 lakh crore be allocated for irrigation purposes

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (File Photo | K Ravi, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state’s farmers, who are among the worst hit due to the recent floods, have requested the state government to waive all their loans. Listing out their demands, the farmers have also asked for a scientific evaluation of their losses, saving them from the clutches of moneylenders, giving Rs 25 lakh to those who lost everything in the floods and building proper homes at the cost of Rs 10 lakh.

The farmers have took this list of demands to CM BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday in Bengaluru. Yediyurappa, who has always considered himself a ‘farmer’s leader’, was also requested to relocate those villages and hamlets that are prone to flooding.

Since the state has also been reeling under drought for many years in a row, farmers have demanded that they be given an amount of Rs 25,000, while Rs 1 lakh crore be allocated for irrigation purposes in the budget. They also asked that the Mahadayi and other irrigation projects be completed in a time-bound manner.  They said dairy farmers should be compensated for milk production by raising prices to Rs 50 per litre.

They presented the CM with their wish list, but considering the state’s difficult financial situation right now, it remains to be seen when these demands will be met.

