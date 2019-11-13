Karnataka Congress MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar to campaign for Lakhan Jarkiholi in Gokak

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Congress conundrum appears to be coming full circle in Gokak. While Congress leader DK Shivakumar is keen that the party fields BJP rebel Ashok Pujari from Gokak constituency, his close associate MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar is ready to campaign for Lakhan Jarkiholi.

If the party fields him, that is. Shivakumar had a meeting with Pujari in Bengaluru, in an attempt to woo him ahead of the SC’s verdict on the rebel legislators’ case on Wednesday. Not an easy task, considering Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah is against it, say sources.

In Belagavi, Hebbalkar told the media that the party high command would take the final call on the candidates. Asked whether she would get involved in the campaign in Gokak if Lakhan Jarkiholi is fielded, Hebbalkar said she was ready.

"As leaders of the Congress, we want the party to win all 15 seats in the bypolls," she added. She said she was ready to campaign in Gokak, either for Lakhan or Pujari, if the party insists. However, the party named Hebbalkar’s bete noire Satish Jarkiholi as party in-charge for the Gokak byelection, while Hebbalkar is in-charge of Athani.

If Hebbalkar appears unconcerned about the party’s choice for Gokak, Shivakumar is keen to suppress the Jarkiholis. It is also a bid to continue the rivalry he shares with the brothers, especially after extending support to Hebbalkar’s group in the PLD Bank chairman election last year.

Lakhan and Satish may not be on good terms with brother Ramesh, but they wouldn’t like Gokak to be won by anyone outside their family, sources said, adding that they have met top party leaders to ensure the ticket is allotted to them finally.