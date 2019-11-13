Karnataka gets first stroke care ambulance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an initiative to treat stroke patients immediately, Karnataka’s first ever Stroke Care Ambulance service was launched in Bengaluru by SPARSH Hospital.

Through the ambulance, a doctor sitting at a hospital can examine the patient with audio-visual equipment, diagnose the type and cause of stroke, run basic blood tests, and even start the initial treatment right from the ambulance till they are brought to the hospital. The helpline number is 080 - 61222000.