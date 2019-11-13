Home States Karnataka

Sahitya Sammelan to he held at Gulbarga University from Feb 5-7

The inaugural session will be organised at the stadium on the campus, while parallel conferences will be held at the Mahatma Gandhi Auditorium and Dr B R Ambedkar auditorium.

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: After much deliberation, it has been decided to organise the three-day 85th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan from February 5 to 7 in the campus of the Gulbarga University. The Kannada Sahitya Parishat has estimated that hosting the annual meet will cost Rs 10-12 crore.

Announcing the schedule to media persons on Tuesday, KSP president Manu Baligar said, “As per the opinions of experts, the dates were finalised for the meet. Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who is also district in-charge minister, was also consulted before arriving on a consensus.” According to Baligar, the university was selected as the venue after considering the facilities and other arrangements there.

With 1.5 lakh people expected to attend the sammelan, the parishat is looking towards taking better care to accommodate the delegates, numbering about 20,000, with lodging facilities. The book exhibition will comprise 750 stalls and 150 food counters will be opened.

