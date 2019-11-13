SC verdict on rebel Karnataka MLAs' plea on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Supreme Court will on Wednesday deliver the eagerly awaited verdict on the petition by rebel Congress and JDS leaders against their disqualification as lawmakers by then Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar. The top court had, on October 25, reserved its order on the petition.

The verdict is crucial as the Election Commission has scheduled the bypolls for 15 Assembly constituencies on December 5, after postponing them once. The election process has already been set in motion with filing of nominations having started on November 11. The last date for filing nominations is November 18.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court had also agreed to hear the disqualified legislators’ plea seeking deferment of bypolls till it pronounces the judgment on their disqualification from the Assembly. The top court had directed the registry to list the application for hearing on November 13.