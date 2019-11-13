Tech Summit to see robotic competition from across Karnataka this year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least 150 students from across Karnataka will be part of a Robotics Championship called Roborecharge, which is being held for the first time at the Bengaluru Tech Summit. The government will also focus on increased participation of Kannadigas in the tech sector too.

A mechanism will be put into place to identify brilliant school children from across Karnataka. These students will be paired up with suitable mentors from industries or institutes and be provided necessary life and career guidance.

The three-day summit starting from November 18 will have many other firsts too such as Bengaluru Impact Awards, which will recognise start-ups that began their journey in Bengaluru and are billion dollar companies today. These include Swiggy, Ola, Flipkart, Bigbasket, Mobi, Mu Sigma, Quikr, BYJU’s and Udaan.

At a press meet, CEO of Bengaluru Tech Summit Mohanram said, “In this year’s BTS, we also have Smart Bio Awards instituted by the biotechnology division of the Department of IT, BT and Science and Technology along with the Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises that will recognise innovations in BioPharma, BioIndustry and BioAgri.”

Speaking at the press meet, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister for IT, BT and S&T, said, “This year, we will have delegations from 20 countries participating in BTS. We are also expecting some international MoUs to be signed.”