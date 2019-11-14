Karnataka Forest Department to study eastern plains, its wildlife

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Forest Department has now decided to focus on protecting, improving and assessing the eastern and dry plains of the state. The officials are of the opinion that so far, all the concentration has been on the Western Ghats.

Interestingly, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has also agreed to the proposal. They have demanded that the state forest officials submit research reports at the earliest. One such research is being done by the department on wolves and foxes living in the eastern and dry plains of the state, including Kalaburagi and Ballari.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Subhash K Malkhede told TNIE that the study of wolves and foxes will be undertaken by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII). The final action plan is yet to be decided. Once the study starts, the habitat, population and threats they are facing will be known. This apart, lesser know species such as pangolins and porcupines will also be studied.

While this is the first ever such study in Karnataka, a similar one has been ongoing in Maharashtra since the last three years. The team is assessing the wolf population in the dry plains of Maharashtra, which is similar to Karnataka. WII Dean Gopal S Rawat said the study will start in Karnataka by December. Similarly, the study of Great Indian Bustards will also start soon in collaboration with Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (Sacon) in Coimbatore.

A senior official from the forest department said: “Zoo authorities and experts have pointed out the increasing cases of poaching in the dry lands of the state. Since little attention is being paid to species of the dry grassland, the threats are a lot more. It only makes it necessary for the department to pay attention to the protection of these species.”