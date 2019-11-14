Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Forest Department to study eastern plains, its wildlife

Forest department officials told that the study of wolves and foxes will be undertaken by the Wildlife Institute of India.

Published: 14th November 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Grey wolf found in Karnataka

Indian Grey wolf found in Karnataka| Vijay Kumar Pattadkkal

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Forest Department has now decided to focus on protecting, improving and assessing the eastern and dry plains of the state. The officials are of the opinion that so far, all the concentration has been on the Western Ghats.

Interestingly, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change has also agreed to the proposal. They have demanded that the state forest officials submit research reports at the earliest. One such research is being done by the department on wolves and foxes living in the eastern and dry plains of the state, including Kalaburagi and Ballari.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Subhash K Malkhede told TNIE that the study of wolves and foxes will be undertaken by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII). The final action plan is yet to be decided. Once the study starts, the habitat, population and threats they are facing will be known. This apart, lesser know species such as pangolins and porcupines will also be studied. 

While this is the first ever such study in Karnataka, a similar one has been ongoing in Maharashtra since the last three years. The team is assessing the wolf population in the dry plains of Maharashtra, which is similar to Karnataka. WII Dean Gopal S Rawat said the study will start in Karnataka by December. Similarly, the study of Great Indian Bustards will also start soon in collaboration with Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (Sacon) in Coimbatore. 

A senior official from the forest department said: “Zoo authorities and experts have pointed out the increasing cases of poaching in the dry lands of the state. Since little attention is being paid to species of the dry grassland, the threats are a lot more. It only makes it necessary for the department to pay attention to the protection of these species.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Forest Department Ministry of Environment Wildlife Institute of India Karnatak wolves study
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU protest: Students and teachers call fee hike rollback 'cosmetic'
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
Gallery
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp