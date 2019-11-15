In Karnataka bypolls, it’s a battle between ‘aya rams’ and ‘gaya rams’ in Gokak, Athani seats

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The clash in Gokak and Athani is expected to be a cliff-hanger as the Congress and BJP have taken the bypoll there as a prestige issue. Naturally, because it will be a battle of defectors in both these seats.

The disqualified MLAs, Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli, have provoked the ire of Congress and JDS leaders for leading the team of rebel legislators to topple the coalition government. Several top leaders including former CM Siddaramaiah are desperate to defeat them by leading the campaign from the front.

According to sources, the Congress is keen to bolster its campaign at the grassroots by taking its local party workers and leaders into confidence, especially in Gokak rural segments, which have been the party stronghold for the last two decades and supported then party leader Ramesh Jarkiholi consistently. Ramesh has since joined the BJP.

The Congress has decided to field Lakhan Jarkiholi against brother Ramesh. On the other side, aware of the tough task all its candidates will face for switching sides and due to the resentment in the party for giving tickets to ‘outsiders’, the BJP is working out its campaigns carefully. Sources said the party leaders were under pressure to rally behind Ramesh Jarkiholi strongly as he has already been projected as the future Deputy CM in Yediyurappa’s cabinet.

Even as Ramesh Jarkiholi has been able to get many elected members of the local bodies resign from Congress in Gokak, Lakhan Jarkiholi said most are loyal to the Congress.

“I am sure that Ramesh will make more members resign in the coming days but the fact is that they would support the Congress. The election is going to be one-sided which I will win by at least 50,000 votes,’’ Lakhan said.

While many in Athani have already written off Mahesh Kumathalli, who joined the BJP on Thursday, the Congress is unwilling to underestimate his strengths. The party has decided to field four-time MLA Raju Kage from Athani to take him on. Kage switched over to Congress from the BJP. Kumathalli has faced the ire of the people and party workers on many occasions for resigning from his seat.

According to Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, the BJP would bolster its campaign in Gokak and Athani soon.

Speaking to TNIE, BJP’s Kagwad candidate Shrimant Patil said he would talk to the party state leadership to get party’s star campaigners from Delhi for a rally in the state. In a last moment surprise move, the Congress decided to field six-time MLA and former MP Prakash Hukkeri from Kagwad.