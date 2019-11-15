Karnataka bypolls: Rebel BJP leader Sharath Bache Gowda takes on party candidate MTB Nagaraj

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The political scenario in Hoskote has unfolded in such a way that it’s finally become a BJP Vs BJP battle. On Thursday, disqualified MLA MTB Nagaraj filed his nomination papers as a BJP ticket, but without the authorised Form B in two sets, and BJP rebel Sharath Bache Gowda filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate in two sets.

Both the heavyweights consider Thursday an auspicious day for filing papers, and took out massive processions on the streets of Hoskote. Meanwhile, BN Nagaraj and A Afsar also filed their papers as Independents.

The scene is Hoskote was charged, with both leaders’ supporters taking to the streets, and traffic being blocked. Following the procession, tight security measures were taken up on the main roads.

Sharath, son of BJP MLA from Chikkaballapur BN Bache Gowda, filing his nomination papers on Thursday, confirmed that he is fighting independently, as the BJP decided to field disqualified MLA MTB Nagaraj.