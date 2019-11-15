Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bypolls: Rebel BJP leader Sharath Bache Gowda takes on party candidate MTB Nagaraj

The scene is Hoskote was charged, with both leaders’ supporters taking to the streets, and traffic being blocked.

Published: 15th November 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sharath Bache Gowda and MTB Nagaraj (R)

Sharath Bache Gowda and MTB Nagaraj (R)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The political scenario in Hoskote has unfolded in such a way that it’s finally become a BJP Vs BJP battle. On Thursday, disqualified MLA MTB Nagaraj filed his nomination papers as a BJP ticket, but without the authorised Form B in two sets, and BJP rebel Sharath Bache Gowda filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate in two sets.

Both the heavyweights consider Thursday an auspicious day for filing papers, and took out massive processions on the streets of Hoskote. Meanwhile, BN Nagaraj and A Afsar also filed their papers as Independents.

ALSO READ| Former Karnataka BJP candidate in Hoskote Sharath Bache Gowda goes independent for bypoll

The scene is Hoskote was charged, with both leaders’ supporters taking to the streets, and traffic being blocked. Following the procession, tight security measures were taken up on the main roads.

Sharath, son of BJP MLA from Chikkaballapur BN Bache Gowda, filing his nomination papers on Thursday, confirmed that he is fighting independently, as the BJP decided to field disqualified MLA MTB Nagaraj.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MTB Nagaraj Sharath Bache Gowda Hoskote Assembly seat 2019 karnataka bypolls
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp