Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa promises to revive Yeshasvini health scheme

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is on poll mode right now, was seemingly upfront as he made a sea of promises to the people on Thursday in Tumakuru. The more significant of those promises was the revival of the Yeshasvini Health Insurance Scheme for farmers.

Then-CM SM Krishna had announced this first-of-its-kind initiative, and in 2018, it was reportedly merged with the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme. "I will revive Yeshasvini in a month’s time after a decision by the cabinet, which will help over 25 lakh farmers in the state," the CM said.

It may be noted here that his predecessor HD Kumaraswamy had also promised to revive the scheme in February. Meanwhile, the CM also promised filling of tanks with river water, opening a horticulture college in Tiptur, a mega dairy for Tumakuru and declaring more taluks as ‘drought-hit’.

ALSO READ| Karnataka CM Yediyurappa calls defectors joining BJP as 'future MLAs and Ministers'

What is the Yeshasvini scheme?

Under this scheme, a family of five will get health insurance of up to Rs 2 lakh per annum, for which they have to pay a premium of Rs 700. They are eligible for treatment and surgeries in select hospitals, recognised by the government. The CM is the chief patron of Yeshasvini Trust. “The Siddaramaiah-led government had scrapped the scheme. I welcome this move,” said Kowdle Channappa, a farmer and member of the Trust.