Karnataka Minister Jagadish Shettar urges realtors to develop cities in other regions

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Owing to hurdles in getting approvals from the government, real estate developers are being discouraged resulting in formation of illegal slums in Bengaluru, Jagadish Shettar, Minister of Large and Medium Scale Industries, has said. He was speaking at CREDAI Statecon 2019, a state level convention organised by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, Karnataka branch, on Thursday.

“We must relax the rules and make the approval process easier for the real estate sector. They must also go beyond Bengaluru and develop North Karnataka, Kalyana Karnataka and Old Mysuru regions. Home buyers should be protected from fraudsters and there should be no encroachment of storm-water drains, lakes and water bodies,” Shettar said. Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who inaugurated the event, agreed that the delay in approvals was a hurdle to real estate developers. “As a relief to developers, post-approval for NOCs will be brought in and housing projects of large size should be brought under a high powered committee,” he said.

Balakrishna Hegde, Mentor, CREDAI Karnataka, put forth a list of demands they wanted the government to address. “Approvals for electricity, water, fire and other NOCs for plan sanction must be abolished. Also, 1904 village maps are being used in master plans for city development. It is not possible to follow this and government agencies are harassing us.”