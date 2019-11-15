Home States Karnataka

Out in the cold, former Karnataka Congress MLA Roshan Baig may go Independent in bypoll

Sources said after the Supreme Court verdict allowing disqualified legislators to contest the bypolls, Baig was planning to join BJP along with other leaders.

Published: 15th November 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLA in Karnataka Roshan Baig

Roshan Baig (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Congress minister and disqualified MLA R Roshan Baig, who was hoping to contest the December 5 bypolls as the BJP candidate, has been left out in the cold. After BJP refused to induct him into the party and give ticket, Baig is now likely to contest as an independent candidate from Shivajinagar in Bengaluru.

Sources said after the Supreme Court verdict allowing disqualified legislators to contest the bypolls, Baig was planning to join BJP along with other leaders. However, on Thursday the BJP inducted all disqualified legislators except Baig. "Yes, there is opposition and he will not be inducted into the party," said a BJP leader.  

The BJP also announced former corporator M Sharavana as its candidate from Shivajinagar constituency. While the JDS is fielding Tanveer Ahmed as its candidate, the Congress is likely to announce its candidate on Friday.

ALSO READ| Former Karnataka BJP candidate in Hoskote Sharath Bache Gowda goes independent for bypoll

Sources in the Congress said MLC Rizwan Arshad, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru Central, or SA Hussian, KPCC Secretary and former chairman of Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC), is likely to get the party ticket.

Sources close to Baig said there is no clarity on his future plans. "No decision has been taken on contesting as an independent candidate. We will soon announce our decision," said a source close to Baig.

In 2018 assembly elections, the BJP election campaign in Bengaluru was targeted at Roshan Baig, KJ George and N A Haris. All three of them had managed to win the elections.

Baig was expelled from the Congress along with other disqualified legislators for anti-party activities.

He had called AICC general secretary KC Venugopal a buffoon and had held KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao, Siddaramaih and Venugopal responsible for the party’s poor show in the LS polls.

Congress leader Rizwan Arshad who had contested from Bangalore central LS seat had accused Baig of working against the party.

Baig was also questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was probing the multi-crore IMA scam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
R Roshan Baig Karnataka disqualified MLAs Supreme Court Karnataka independent candidates Karnataka Congress
India Matters
CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S A Bobde at an event in New Delhi | PTI
What next in Sabarimala? Ball in Chief Justice designate SA Bobde's court
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019
Prakash, a veterinarian of the Hosur forest department, tranquilised the animal at 11.23 pm. | (Photo | EPS)
Killer jumbo Arisiraja's reign of terror ends, tranquilised by TN forest officials
Image used for representation purpose only
Headmaster arrested in Kerala's Ottappalam for verbally abusing teacher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Simplifying Maharashtra's political mess. Why so much drama, you ask?
Interview: The name's Bond, Ruskin Bond
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday referred the mater of entry of women of all ages into Sabarimala Temple to a bigger bench of seven judges. CJI Ranajn Gogoi stated that restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala and was prevalent
SC refers Sabarimala verdict to seven-judge bench, here is what you need to know!
Jawahar Lal Nehru was born on 14th November 1889 which is celebrated as Children day because of his love for children.
Happy Children's Day! On Pandit Nehru's 130th birth anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp