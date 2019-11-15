Home States Karnataka

Speed Post deliveries from Karnataka to reach destinations faster

The Postal Directorate has approved a proposal by the Bangalore Postal Region to send its consignments to cities connected by direct flights from the Kempegowda International Airport.

India Post

India Post image used for representation. (Photo | PTI)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Beginning Saturday, expect your Speed Post articles from Karnataka to reach different cities across India much faster. The Postal Directorate has approved a proposal by the Bangalore Postal Region to send its consignments to cities connected by direct flights from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) instead of the circuitous route being followed now.

Post Master General of Bangalore Region Colonel Aravind Verma told The New Indian Express that it was approved on Wednesday (November 13) by the Postal Directorate. Parcels from Karnataka to these 19 cities will benefit: Chandigarh, Vadodara, Tiruchirapalli, Tirupati, Imphal, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Bhopal, Indore, Hubballi, Amritsar, Madurai, Srinagar, Surat, Coimbatore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Patna, Ranchi, Bagdogra and Dehradun.

“Speed Post parcels were earlier sent from Karnataka to common centres, including Delhi and Mumbai, and then despatched to different cities via connecting flights from there. This was delaying the despatch of our articles,”he said.

The Postal department has now identified the cities that will be connected directly by either passenger or cargo flights from Bengaluru and the parcels will be loaded onto them from KIA.”This will considerably reduce the time taken presently for the despatch of our Speed Post articles,” Colonel Verma said.

Apart from these new destinations proposed, parcels will also be despatched using additional flights in the case of cities like Mumbai, Nagpur, Lucknow, Pune and Ahmedabad where direct connectivity is in place so that more deliveries can be done each day, he added.

“Our internal cost of operations will come down as it will involve using a single flight only,” the PMG added. Postal bags from most cities in Karnataka which lack flight connectivity are despatched from Bengaluru only.

“Bengaluru handles almost 30,000 Speed Post consignments per day from Bengaluru to other destinations. Those items being sent to the new cities to be directly connected will be sped up. The articles coming to Bengaluru from those cities will also reach faster,” he said. 

Comments

