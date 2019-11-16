Home States Karnataka

Board to push local tech on the cards: DyCM Ashwath Narayan

Aims to encourage IT, BT, ITES firms for investment promotion among others

Published: 16th November 2019 05:42 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, who also holds the Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology portfolio, said on Friday that the department is planning to set up a Karnataka Technology Development Board. This is to push locally-developed technology and encourage entrepreneurs.

“Just like the Karnataka Innovation Authority and Vision Group for Startups, we are coming up with a plan to set up a Technology Development Board for global in-house centres (GICs) and research and development centres,” Narayan said in an exclusive interaction with The New Indian Express. He added that more than 50% of companies have R&D centres in Bengaluru.

The concept is in its nascent stage, and aims to encourage IT, BT and ITES companies for investment promotion, facilitating interactions with government agencies, and more.

Google, Shell, Huawei, Intel, Samsung, GE, Airbus, NetApp, Tesco, Qualcomm, SAP, ABB Switzerland, Mercedez Benz, Nvidia, Alcatel, Astra Zeneca, Phillips, Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Texas Instruments, Volvo, Adobe, Cisco, Walmart, Honeywell, Accenture are some of the GICs in Bengaluru that are into R&D.

The Karnataka Innovation Authority, on the other hand, is being set up to clear legal hurdles for startups. The state government also intends to implement post-approval processes, where startups can take approvals even three years after being set up. “We are forming talent accelerators for engineering graduates. The upcoming initiative will hone skills of students at the institution level itself,” the DyCM said.

An IT policy will also be unveiled soon, he said, which will decongest Bengaluru and attract investments in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. It will facilitate single-window clearance and post-approval process for startups and tech companies.

For companies that enjoy concession in terms of tax, land etc, the state government plans to make it mandatory to hire Kannadigas to promote local employment, Ashwath Narayan said.

BENGALURU TECH SUMMIT
DyCM Ashwath Narayan, talking about the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit that starts on November 18, said there will be pavilions for all sectors in specific areas, with prominent companies participating in panel discussions. “They will share their advancements in the fields of IT and BT. Ministers and diplomats from 25 countries will attend the event, along with 3,500 delegates, 12,000 visitors and 200 stalls, showcasing technology from around the globe,” he said. A robotics competition, impact awards for nine unicorns from Bengaluru and smart bio awards are new additions this time.

